HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 2,582.8% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,717.0 days.
HORIBA Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $93.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.
About HORIBA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HORIBA
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.