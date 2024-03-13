Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $487.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.52. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

