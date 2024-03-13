Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $14.62

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $14.28. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 909,009 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIMS. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,943.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,334 shares of company stock worth $3,756,171. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

