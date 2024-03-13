HI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $223,783.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,623.44 or 1.00042333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00185427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047507 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $278,559.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

