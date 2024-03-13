Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 14th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 17,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.