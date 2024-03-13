Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 14th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of HCTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 17,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
Healthcare Triangle Company Profile
