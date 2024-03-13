Headinvest LLC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.66. 60,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

