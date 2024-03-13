Headinvest LLC Sells 715 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,472. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

