Headinvest LLC Sells 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. 637,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,715. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

