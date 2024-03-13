Headinvest LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Headinvest LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 431,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,335. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
