Headinvest LLC Purchases 281 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,296,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

