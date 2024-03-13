Headinvest LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.01. The stock had a trading volume of 473,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $303.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average is $237.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

