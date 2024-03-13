Headinvest LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,513. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

