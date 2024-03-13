Headinvest LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 135.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,998,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.

ULTA stock traded up $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.45. 225,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,999. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $565.72.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

