Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,758. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

