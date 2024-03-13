Headinvest LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. The stock had a trading volume of 546,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

