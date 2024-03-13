Headinvest LLC Buys 132 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $707,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after purchasing an additional 649,367 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

