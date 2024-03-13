Headinvest LLC Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. 3,123,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,532,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.