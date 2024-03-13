Headinvest LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.57. 222,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,648. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.20 and a 12 month high of $180.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.