Head to Head Comparison: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07% Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Upexi currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 149.95%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.43%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Upexi.

Upexi has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.13 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.54 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -4.61

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Upexi on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

