Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $321,686 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.