Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NYSE:HMY opened at $7.76 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

