Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Report on HLNE

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,686.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 343,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.