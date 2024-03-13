Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,686.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 343,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

