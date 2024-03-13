GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $622,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

