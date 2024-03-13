GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $4.46 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Home Depot accounts for about 3.9% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $374.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.52. The company has a market capitalization of $372.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

