GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after acquiring an additional 213,455 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

