GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Acquires Shares of 11,244 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

