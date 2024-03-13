GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,679,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $519.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.46 and a 200 day moving average of $464.57. The stock has a market cap of $401.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

