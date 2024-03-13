Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 12,982 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Guild Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $870.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

