Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

Shares of Grown Rogue International stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,917. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Grown Rogue International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

