Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grown Rogue International Stock Performance
Shares of Grown Rogue International stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,917. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Grown Rogue International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
About Grown Rogue International
