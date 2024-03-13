Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $19.33 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises about 9.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of APi Group worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

APG stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

