Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ GEGGL opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
