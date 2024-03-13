Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Plans Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:GECCO)

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.0 %

GECCO stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

