Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Plans Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:GECCO)

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.0 %
GECCO stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
