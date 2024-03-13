Gray Television, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a dividend payout ratio of -54.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($1.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -27.4%.

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $573.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $68,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

