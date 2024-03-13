Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 34.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7,478.16 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $246.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 over the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

