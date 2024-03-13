Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677,359 shares of company stock valued at $422,782,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $131.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

