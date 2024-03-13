Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.39 Million Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

