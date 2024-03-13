Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 175 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $698.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.93 and its 200-day moving average is $552.89. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

