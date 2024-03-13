Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,155 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.