Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 24,127 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

