Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of GMED opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

