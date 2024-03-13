Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $480.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

