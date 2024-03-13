Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

