Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $465.28 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.45. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

