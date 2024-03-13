Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,601 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,261,183 shares of company stock valued at $31,666,501 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

