Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,225 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $9,352,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,568.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

