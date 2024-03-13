Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 23,539 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

