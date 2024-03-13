Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 57,480 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,148 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,480 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Tripadvisor worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,337,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,626,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

