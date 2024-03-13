GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.98. GrafTech International shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 703,522 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EAF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

GrafTech International Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,761.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

