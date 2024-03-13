Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.08

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.