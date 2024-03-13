Glovista Investments LLC Sells 26,559 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 738.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 24,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,686. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

